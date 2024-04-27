Newcastle Town 1 Chasetown 2 - Report

Chasetown took the lead after 7 minutes when Jack Langston headed home an Oli Hayward centre.

The Scholars were awarded a spot kick on the hour when Luke Yates was barged over and Langston converted the penalty to Joe Slinn’s right.

Newcastle almost got one back when George Lewis forced a reflex save from Bradley Clarkson to preserve the clean sheet.

Langston almost completed his hat trick directly from an inswinging corner which clipped the outside of the upright.

Newcastle reduced the arrears in the dying minutes when Nathan Barry lobbed Clarkson with an exquisite lob.