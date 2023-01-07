Sutton Coldfield Town 0 Chasetown 0 - Report

The plans from Bishop's Castle Town FC have been approved

Early on Chasetown came close when Danny O’Callaghan received the ball in the box only for the Sutton defence to stand strong and block the shot.

Sutton did not roll over for Chasetown however as Trea Bertie rounded Curtis Pond only for the shot to go wide via the outside of the post.

The hosts kept providing the better chances as Bertie had a shot central in the box saved by Curtis Pond only for the rebound to fall to Thomas Armitage who forced another reflex save out of the visiting goalkeeper.

Chasetown edged closer and had their best chance of the half when Aaron Ashford glanced the ball round Jonathon Brown only for Fortune Maphosa to recover and clear the ball.

The second half took 15 minutes to get started with the action when Maphosa hit a shot that curved narrowly over the bar for the Royals.

In the 67th minute the Scholars almost took the lead as Jack Langston was fed through in the box only for the goalkeeper to stand tall and deny him with the rebound getting the same treatment.