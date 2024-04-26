One of Britain's 'poshest' trains to steam through the West Midlands this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Britain's "poshest" train the Northern Belle was once described by actor Bill Nighy as "the Grand Dame of luxury travel", and features distinctive umber and cream 1930s-style Pullman carriages.

The luxurious train will pick up ticketed passengers from Walsall and Stafford tomorrow morning - but the event has sold out despite tickets costing up to a whopping £700 each, with eager train-goers ready to experience a trip like no other.

The engine's popularity has even prompted its bosses to add three more steam journeys over the spectacular Settle-Carlisle line through the North Yorkshire moors.

A spokesman for the train, which was once part of the iconic Orient Express, said: “Even though this is always a popular excursion, we were surprised at just how quickly tickets were snapped up this time.

“But we won’t just be taking passengers for a day out, we will be transporting them back to the golden days of rail travel.

“Nothing is too good for our pampered passengers. We serve the finest food, the finest wine and the finest champagne.

“We even have our own on-board musicians and a magician to entertain our guests.”

The Northern Belle

The Northern Belle was voted one of world’s most luxurious trains by readers of Conde Nast Traveller magazine last year.

And when Channel 5 filmed “The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys” programme, impressed narrator Bill Nighy described it as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel”.

Passengers will board over a red carpet when the Northern Belle sets out from Coventry

Passengers tomorrow will board over a red carpet before the Northern Belle departs Coventry at 6.25am, before calling at Birmingham International at 6.40am, Walsall at 7.25am and Stafford at 8.25am.

They will be handed their first glass of champagne before a three-course brunch is served as a vintage diesel locomotive hauls the train north to Carnforth in Lancashire.

Giant Battle of Britain class steam locomotive Tangmere, which once pulled famous expresses like The Golden Arrow between London and the South Coast, will take over for the trip through Carlisle and on to Settle.

Passengers will be served a sumptuous six-course dinner with more wine and champagne during the journey home in the evening.

And for those who have missed this weekend’s train, the journey will now be repeated on June 8, July 27, and October 19.

Fares start at £495. For more details, see here.