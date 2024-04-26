George Galloway mobbed during only West Midlands Mayoral campaign appearance

The Pro-Palestine politician spoke at a packed rally for Aldridge based Independent Mayoral candidate Akhmed Yakoob last night.

Within minutes of taking the stage the Scottish politician publicly invited Mr Yakoob and Independent candidates standing in the Sandwell, Walsall and Dudley local elections to join his own Workers Party.

He then whipped the crowd into a fervour criticising Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer and West Midlands MPs and told his supporters that on Judgement Day, protesting and voting for Mr Yakoob in the Mayoral Election would count for them.

In an exclusive interview with the Express & Star after the event, he said: "I have not seen such passion, such feeling in a room for a long time, I bet there is not another local election meeting in this country with so many people demanding change.