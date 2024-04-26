Tata Steel to start voluntary redundancy process

It covers the whole of its UK operation including the Steelpark at Wednesfield which is involved in distribution and processing and employs around 400.

Following seven months of formal and informal national level discussions with the UK trade unions, Tata Steel will proceed with its £1.25 billion investment to build a state-of-the-art electric arc furnace in Port Talbot.

Port Talbot’s two blast furnaces will close. One by the end of June and the other by the end of September.