Plan to turn empty first floor of Walsall shopping centre into airsoft venue approved

Walsall Council planning officers have given the go-ahead for LCP Properties Ltd to introduce the activity on the first floor of the Park Place Shopping Centre in Park Street.

Airsoft was developed in Japan in the 1980s and involves people taking part in a mock combat game which involves firing small projectiles from a weapon.

In its application, LCP said airsoft would be open 5pm-11pm Monday to Fridays and 9am-7pm weekends, with a maximum of 50 players per event with six members of staff on duty.

Half a dozen small independent retailers were told to leave the first floor of the ailing centre back in 2021 under the owner’s plans to revitalise the then-half empty space - but it has stood largely disused ever since.

Major chain stores such as Boots, Max Spielmann and Greggs remain on the ground floor although the area took another hit when Wilkos closed its doors last year.

Agents D2 Planning said: “It is proposed to change the use of the upper floors to an airsoft leisure recreational use.

“The site lies within the Walsall Conservation Area. However, no alterations are proposed and so there would be no impact on the character and appearance of the Conservation Area.

“The development would not result in a loss of amenity through noise or disturbance for any neighbours.

“The proposed use would not result in a material increase in traffic movements associated with the premises and ample parking would remain for customers of the town centre, particularly given the proposed hours of use.”

The mall, previously called the Quasar Centre, has been in the town for more than 40 years and once boasted an indoor market alongside all the shops.

Former tenants reacted with shock when they were informed their leases would not be renewed in 2021 but a number of them have found new homes, mostly in Walsall town centre.