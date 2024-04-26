Wolves boss Gary O'Neil: Don't judge us without the facts

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The midweek loss to Bournemouth means Wolves have lost five and drawn two of their last seven games in all competitions, but O'Neil is keen to focus on the brighter parts of his first season in charge at Molineux.

"As disappointing as the other night was, it's important to keep things in context," O'Neill told a pre-match press conference.

"The pundits had us down as getting relegated this year and we're nowhere near.

"We have had a tough run recently, but so many positives have come out of this season, with the work that's been done by everybody, including the part the young lads have played.

"Five league and cup debuts for the academy and another eight who have made first-team match-day squads, so 13 first-team involvements.

"We've improved on last season's points total. The numbers produced by the attacking players have all improved on last year. So many things have gone well this season, so although everyone feels down after a tough spell, it's important you look at the wider picture.

"Following on, no-one's thinking about holidays or getting away from here, everyone's fully focused and wants to make sure we end the season well."

Wolves had an equaliser against Bournemouth ruled out following a VAR check, one of many decisions which have gone against O'Neil's side this season.

However, O'Neil expressed his sympathy for under-fire referee Stuart Attwell - whose role as VAR in denying Nottingham Forest three penalties in Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Everton has come under severe scrutiny - and labelled his side's performance as their worst of the season.

"I was critical of us, as a group, on the day for what we were able to produce and there's not been many times I've had to do that this season, but that was one that fell below the standards that we look to get to," O'Neil added.

"We did the normal debrief and it's probably good for us that we've only got two days between games, so we can look to bounce back very quickly against Luton.

"It's a big game for us. I know Luton are the ones involved in the scrap for survival, but it's a really big game for us and one we're keen to be at our best in."

Luton boss Rob Edwards is a former Wolves player who also got his first taste of management with the club, being put in interim charge for two games following Walter Zenga's sacking in 2016.