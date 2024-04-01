Chasetown 0 Hanley Town 0 - Report

Chasetown top scorer Jack Langston dragged an early shot wide of the post, before Hanley Town number 9 Tyrone Ofori forced a save from Scholars keeper James Wren.

The hosts freshened it up with two early substitutions after the break and increased the pressure on the visitors goal.

Defences were still very much on top as the game entered its final quarter.

Chasetown had a golden opportunity to take the lead but substitute Johno Atherton fired over the bar from outside the six yard box.

With seven minutes remaining, Hanley had a couple of quick chances to break the deadlock but Sam Turner fired wide from the edge of the six yard box.

Chasetown’s final sub Max Chimenes was denied his first goal for the club by a brilliant defensive header following an Atherton cross.