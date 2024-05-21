Lichfield hoping to retain the cup in Molineux final

City defeated Tividale 1-0 in the final of the competition last season

The cup, sponsored this season by the Bilston-based Gough Group, has been played for since 1926 and has raised thousands of pounds for Sedgley based Beacon Centre for the Blind.

JW Hunt Cup president and former Football League referee Alex Hamil was awarded the MBE in 2013 for services to football and the visually impaired.

Lichfield City narrowly missed out on promotion through the Midland League Premier Division play-offs, while Sporting finished 16th in Division One.

The game kicks off at 7.30pm with entrance £7 on the gate. £5 concessions and kids free.