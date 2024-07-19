Non league fixtures: 'El Staffico' derby set to return

Hednesford Town and Stafford Rangers have been reunited in Northern One West following the Pitmen's reprieve and Boro's relegation from the Northern Premier.

Keys Park will host the first league meeting of the season between the sides on Boxing Day, with the return at Marston Road saved for the penultimate fixture of the season on Easter Monday, April 21.

Hednesford host fellow neighbours Chasetown on the August bank holiday and travel to the Scholars Ground on New Year's Day.

The Pitmen open with a home game against Vauxhall Motors on August 10 and finish their campaign at home to Runcorn Linnets on April 26.

Stafford open at Stalybridge Celtic on August 10 and travel to Clitheroe for their finale on April 26.

They travel to Chasetown on November 9 and host the return on March 15.

The Scholars start their campaign at Clitheroe and are also on the road for their final match of the season at Avro.

Chasetown fixtures:

AUGUST 2024

Sat 10 Clitheroe (a)

Tue 13 CONGLETON TOWN (h)

Tue 20 Newcastle Town (a)

Sat 24 AVRO (h)

Mon 26 Hednesford Town (a)

Sat 31 WITTON ALBION (h)

SEPTEMBER 2024

Sat 14 WIDNES (h)

Sat 21 Trafford (a)

Sat 28 WYTHENSHAWE TOWN (h)

OCTOBER 2024

Sat 5 Vauxhall Motors (a)

Tue 8 NANTWICH TOWN (h)

Sat 12 City of Liverpool (a)

Sat 19 MOSSLEY (h)

Tue 22 Kidsgrove Athletic (a)

Sat 26 ATHERTON COLLIERIES (h)

NOVEMBER 2024

Sat 2 Runcorn Linnets (a)

Sat 9 STAFFORD RANGERS (h)

Sat 16 Bootle (a)

Sat 23 STALYBRIDGE CELTIC (h)

Sat 30 Wythenshawe (a)

DECEMBER 2024

Sat 7 Widnes (a)

Sat 14 TRAFFORD (h)

Sat 21 CLITHEROE (h)

Thu 26 Hanley Town (a)

JANUARY 2025

Wed 1 HEDNESFORD TOWN (h)

Sat 4 Congleton Town (a)

Sat 11 VAUXHALL MOTORS (h)

Sat 18 Wythenshawe Town (a)

Sat 25 CITY OF LIVERPOOL (h)

FEBRUARY 2025

Sat 1 Nantwich Town (a)

Sat 8 KIDSGROVE ATHLETIC (h)

Sat 15 Mossley (a)

Sat 22 RUNCORN LINNETS (h)

MARCH 2025

Sat 1 Atherton Collieries (h)

Sat 15 Stafford Rangers (a)

Sat 22 BOOTLE (h)

Sat 29 Stalybridge Celtic (a)

APRIL 2025

Sat 5 WYTHENSHAWE (h)

Sat 12 NEWCASTLE TOWN (h)

Sat 19 Witton Albion (a)

Mon 21 HANLEY TOWN (h)

Sat 26 Avro (a)