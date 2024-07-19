Non-league fixtures released: Darlaston to start season on the road
Darlaston Town will kick-off their first season at step four of the non-league pyramid away from home.
Darlo - who won the Midland League Premier Division play-offs last season - travel to Rugby Town in Northern One Midlands on Saturday, August 10, with their first home game of the season coming against Worcester City four days later.
It is just a decade since Town were playing in Division Two of the West Midlands League, but four promotions since then have seen them rise to the highest level in their history.
They travel to Sporting Khalsa on Boxing Day and host Boldmere St Michaels on New Year's Day, closing their campaign at Hinckley LR on April 26.
Khalsa kick off at home to Bedworth United, travel to Walsall Wood on New Year's Day and finish with a home clash against Racing Club Warwick.
Wood start at Grantham Town and finish at Coleshill Town, while they visit Worcester City on Boxing Day.
Lye Town open at AFC Rushden & Diamonds and finish at Quorn. They travel to Coleshill Town on Boxing Day and host Worcester City on New Year's Day.
Darlaston Town Fixtures:
August
Saturday 3 – Rugby Borough - Away – Emirates FA Cup
Saturday 10 - Rugby Town - Away
Wednesday 14 - Worcester City - HOME
Saturday 17 - Emirates FA Cup Preliminary Round
Tuesday 20 - Coventry Sphinx - Away
Saturday 24 - Hinckley LR - HOME
Monday 26 - Boldmere St Michaels - Away
Saturday 31 - Grantham Town - HOME /Emirates FA Cup 1Q
September
Saturday 7 - Cleethorpes Town - HOME Isuzu /FA Trophy 1Q
Saturday 14 - Coleshill Town - Away Emirates /FA Cup 2Q
Saturday 21 - AFC Rushden & Diamonds - HOME
Saturday 28 - Loughborough Students - Away
October
Saturday 5 - Anstey Nomads - HOME
Wednesday 9 - Racing Club Warwick - HOME
Saturday 12 - Shepshed Dynamo - Away
Saturday 19 - Sutton Coldfield Town - HOME
Tuesday 22 - Lye Town - Away
Saturday 26 - Corby Town - HOME
November
Saturday 2 - Wellingborough Town - Away
Saturday 9 - Bedworth United - Away
Saturday 16 - Long Eaton United - HOME
Saturday 23 - Quorn - Away
Saturday 30 - Walsall Wood - HOME
December
Saturday 7 - Coleshill Town - HOME
Saturday 14 - AFC Rushden & Diamonds - Away
Saturday 21 - Rugby Town - HOME
Thursday 26 - Sporting Khalsa - Away
January
Wednesday 1 - Boldmere St Michaels - HOME
Saturday 4 - Worcester City - Away
Saturday 11 - Anstey Nomads - Away
Saturday 18 - Loughborough Students - HOME
Saturday 25 - Shepshed Dynamo - HOME
February
Saturday 1 - Racing Club Warwick - Away
Saturday 8 - Lye Town - HOME
Saturday 15 - Sutton Coldfield Town - Away
Saturday 22 - Wellingborough Town - HOME
March
Saturday 1 - Corby Town - Away
Saturday 15 - Bedworth United - HOME
Saturday 22 - Long Eaton United - Away
Saturday 29 - Quorn - HOME
April
Saturday 5 - Walsall Wood - Away
Saturday 12 - Coventry Sphinx - HOME
Saturday 19 - Grantham Town - Away
Monday 21 - Sporting Khalsa - HOME
Saturday 26 - Hinckley LR - Away