Non-league fixtures released: Darlaston to start season on the road

Darlo - who won the Midland League Premier Division play-offs last season - travel to Rugby Town in Northern One Midlands on Saturday, August 10, with their first home game of the season coming against Worcester City four days later.

It is just a decade since Town were playing in Division Two of the West Midlands League, but four promotions since then have seen them rise to the highest level in their history.

They travel to Sporting Khalsa on Boxing Day and host Boldmere St Michaels on New Year's Day, closing their campaign at Hinckley LR on April 26.

Khalsa kick off at home to Bedworth United, travel to Walsall Wood on New Year's Day and finish with a home clash against Racing Club Warwick.

Wood start at Grantham Town and finish at Coleshill Town, while they visit Worcester City on Boxing Day.

Lye Town open at AFC Rushden & Diamonds and finish at Quorn. They travel to Coleshill Town on Boxing Day and host Worcester City on New Year's Day.

Darlaston Town Fixtures:

August

Saturday 3 – Rugby Borough - Away – Emirates FA Cup

Saturday 10 - Rugby Town - Away

Wednesday 14 - Worcester City - HOME

Saturday 17 - Emirates FA Cup Preliminary Round

Tuesday 20 - Coventry Sphinx - Away

Saturday 24 - Hinckley LR - HOME

Monday 26 - Boldmere St Michaels - Away

Saturday 31 - Grantham Town - HOME /Emirates FA Cup 1Q

September

Saturday 7 - Cleethorpes Town - HOME Isuzu /FA Trophy 1Q

Saturday 14 - Coleshill Town - Away Emirates /FA Cup 2Q

Saturday 21 - AFC Rushden & Diamonds - HOME

Saturday 28 - Loughborough Students - Away

October

Saturday 5 - Anstey Nomads - HOME

Wednesday 9 - Racing Club Warwick - HOME

Saturday 12 - Shepshed Dynamo - Away

Saturday 19 - Sutton Coldfield Town - HOME

Tuesday 22 - Lye Town - Away

Saturday 26 - Corby Town - HOME

November

Saturday 2 - Wellingborough Town - Away

Saturday 9 - Bedworth United - Away

Saturday 16 - Long Eaton United - HOME

Saturday 23 - Quorn - Away

Saturday 30 - Walsall Wood - HOME

December

Saturday 7 - Coleshill Town - HOME

Saturday 14 - AFC Rushden & Diamonds - Away

Saturday 21 - Rugby Town - HOME

Thursday 26 - Sporting Khalsa - Away

January

Wednesday 1 - Boldmere St Michaels - HOME

Saturday 4 - Worcester City - Away

Saturday 11 - Anstey Nomads - Away

Saturday 18 - Loughborough Students - HOME

Saturday 25 - Shepshed Dynamo - HOME

February

Saturday 1 - Racing Club Warwick - Away

Saturday 8 - Lye Town - HOME

Saturday 15 - Sutton Coldfield Town - Away

Saturday 22 - Wellingborough Town - HOME

March

Saturday 1 - Corby Town - Away

Saturday 15 - Bedworth United - HOME

Saturday 22 - Long Eaton United - Away

Saturday 29 - Quorn - HOME

April

Saturday 5 - Walsall Wood - Away

Saturday 12 - Coventry Sphinx - HOME

Saturday 19 - Grantham Town - Away

Monday 21 - Sporting Khalsa - HOME

Saturday 26 - Hinckley LR - Away