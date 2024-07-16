Kidderminster Harriers swoop for ex-Wolves midfielder in double signing

Davis started his professional career at Wolves and made 61 appearances before leaving for local neighbours Birmingham City in 2014.

He played 194 times for the Blues during his six-and-a-year stay at St Andrew's and later made 53 appearances for Shrewsbury Town in two seasons.

The 33-year-old played for both Forest Green Rovers and Solihull Moors last term and is committed to helping Harriers in their quest to secure an immediate return to the National League following relegation last term.

Davis said "He (Phil Brown) outlined his plans for the season and they align with everything I want to do.

"I am still hungry and obviously the last season for the club wasn't great but we're all looking to bounce back.

"That's the aim and I think that's the gaffer's aim as well so we're all on the same page."

Meanwhile, Kouhyar joined on loan having scored five times in 27 appearances for National League outfit York last season.

The 26-year-old, who has 10 caps for Afghanistan, started his career at Walsall and scored three goals in 33 matches during his four-year stint at Bescot.

Kouhyar also won the National League North play-offs with York in 2022 and finished FA Trophy runners-up at Hereford in 2021.