Non league fixtures: Stourbridge and Halesowen to face off in November

The arch-foes will meet at The Grove on November 30 in the first No.9 derby of the season.

The return fixture at the War Memorial Ground is scheduled for February 22.

The Yeltz open their campaign at home to Kettering Town on August 10 before a short trip to Redditch United two days later.

Stourbridge fixtures

They have a relatively short trip to AFC Telford United on Boxing Day before back to back home games against Bedford Town and Bromsgrove Sporting on December 28 and New Year’s Day respectively.

They travel to Leiston on Good Friday and Telford are the visitors to The Grove on Easter Monday, April 21.

Stourbridge open up at home to St Ives Town on August 10 before making the trip up the M4 to face Telford on August 13.

Halesowen fixtures

They have a short trip to Bromsgrove Sporting on Boxing Day before back-to-back home fixtures against Stamdofrd and Spalding United on December 28 and New Year’s Day respectively.

The Glassboys’ Easter fixtures see them go to Barwell on Good Friday before hosting Bromsgrove on Easter Monday.