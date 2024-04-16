Badgers lift league trophy after another superb win

The Badgers, who were crowned champions earlier this month, recorded a convincing victory as Jake Thomas opened the scoring and Morgan Payne bagged a brace.

Darlaston Town secured a play-off spot in the Midland League Premier Division with a 2-0 win over Whitchurch Alport at the Paycare Stadium.

Jack Downing provided the breakthrough midway into the second half, before Kieron Miller sealed the win with a second two minutes later.

Stourport Swifts moved to within touching distance of a first ever Midland League Premier Division play-off place, after edging to a 4-3 victory at Stone Old Alleynians.

The Swifts took two minutes to open the scoring through an own goal, before Aaron Birch doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute.

Jack Bowater scored twice in 11 second half minutes to haul Stone level, but Jamie Meddows restored the Swifts' lead 14 minutes from time.

Stone thought they'd snatched a point when Charlie Batho levelled late on, but Martin Slevin scored directly from a corner to retain the one-point gap between themselves and sixth-place Highgate United.

Stourport can secure a play-off spot if they beat rock bottom Bewdley Town on Tuesday.

Highgate stayed in the play-off hunt with a thumping 7-0 win over Wolverhampton Casuals courtesy of a brace from Ryan Harkin and goals from Aaron Brown, Liam Cairns, James Willock, Jake Collins and Tyree Sanusi.

Callum Parker scored four goals as Northwich Victoria romped to a 7-0 victory over Bewdley.

Sam Unwin also bagged a brace while Eli Fisher completed the scoring. Bewdley's relegation will be confirmed if they fail to beat Stourport in midweek.

Dudley Town succumbed to a 5-1 defeat at the hands of champions Congleton Town. The Bears stormed into a three-goal lead inside 10 minutes through goals from George Sankey, Ethan Hartshorn and Dan Cocks.

Max McCarthy extended their lead before the break and Tom Hampton added a fifth 15 minutes from time, before Abdul Bashiru grabbed a late consolation for Dudley.

Elsewhere, Lichfield City came from behind to beat Studley 2-1 thanks to goals from Dan Smith and Joe Haines, while Tividale lost 2-0 against Shifnal Town and AFC Wulfrunians lost 1-0 at home to Atherstone Town.

Smethwick Rangers are all but relegated from the Midland League Division One after drawing 1-1 at Coventry Copeswood.

That result leaves them second from bottom and six points adrift of safety with a significantly inferior goal difference.

Wednesfield kept their faint play-off hopes alive with a 3-0 win over Shawbury United. Dominic Latham scored twice and Freddie Cockerell got on the score sheet, as Wednesfield moved to within one-point of the play-off places, albeit with OJM Black Country boasting three games in hand.

Sam Banner scored the only goal as Cradley Town beat Heather St John's, while Wolverhampton Sporting Community lost 3-1 at home to Ingles.

Bilston Town were condemned to a 4-1 drubbing at champions Hinckley AFC.

Eccleshall suffered a 5-4 defeat at Droylsden, while Stafford Town were beaten 3-1 by Sandbach United.