Lye Town 5 Loughborough Dynamo 0 - Report

Lye were one up at half time with a half volley from 18-year-old Bailey Storey who has made the step up from the youth team.

Ben Billingham missed an open goal when set up by Palmer on 51 minutes.

But Billingham made it two on 61 minutes before Palmer took control scoring on 74 minutes, 92 and 93 though questions will be asked of the Loughborough defence.