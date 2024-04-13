Corby Town 7-1 Sporting Khalsa - Report

All seemed to be well in the world after just four minutes when a Jack Keeble own goal gave Ian Rowe’s men an invaluable lead on the road, one which they saw through to the break.

But a second 45 horror show started by Reuben Marshall’s double, ended by Connor Tomlinson’s hat-trick goal, and sandwiched by strikes from Johnson Gymafi and Toby Hillard completely swung the pendulum in the Steelmen’s favour.

Handing Khalsa a 16th reverse this term, Sporting must pick themselves up ahead of their final home game against Spalding United, the penultimate fixture before the season’s conclusion at Shepshed Dynamo.