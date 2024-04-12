Rangers looking to extend unbeaten run

Rangers sit 19th in the standings – two points above bottom-placed AFC Bridgnorth – after taking two wins in a row against Wednesfield and Bilston Town.

Smethwick visit Coventry Copsewood tomorrow after postponement midweek when they were due to meet Shawbury United, and will hope to fare better-off against the Copses than they did in October last year when they lost 4-0.

Rangers have shipped 98 goals so far this season and remain the lowest scorers in the league with just 38 goals from 35 games.

Elsewhere, fifth-placed OJM Black Country go to Coton Green while Cradley Town host Heather St. John’s, and Bilston Town travel to Hinckley AFC. Sixth-placed Wednesfield – who are winless in three league games – welcome Shawbury United and Wolverhampton Sporting entertain Ingles.

In the Midland Premier, second-placed Lichfield City host Studley after a 2-1 loss to Highgate United on Tuesday and basement-boys Bewdley Town visit Northwich Victoria after a 3-0 loss to Atherstone Town.

Darlaston Town welcome Whitchurch Alport while Dudley Town entertain Congleton Town and Wolverhampton Casuals go to Highgate United. AFC Wulfrunians welcome Atherstone Town while Tividale welcome Shifnal Town, and Stone Old Alleynians entertain Stourport Swifts for a Saturday evening game.

North West Counties League Division One South champions Brocton will be presented with the league trophy tomorrow after they welcome Winsford United.

The Badgers are hoping to better their record attendance at Silkmore Lane of 565 which they set on Easter Monday where they clinched the title against neighbours Stafford Town. Brocton are reducing their admission prices to just £3 for seniors and £1 for under-18’s this weekend as they hope to achieve this.

Meanwhile, Stafford Town are hoping to maintain and achieve a top-10 finish and visit Sandbach United, while Eccleshall go to Droylsden.