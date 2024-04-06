Sporting Khalsa 0 Harborough Town 1 - Report

Luis Rose’s third-minute strike proved to be the game’s decisive moment, the Town forward smashing across Sam Arnold in the Khalsa goal having been teed up by Jordan Crawford.

The fast start gave the visitors a momentum which while they couldn’t capitalise on from a scoreboard perspective, was certainly reflected in their ability to keep their opponents on the back foot.

Dodzi Agbenu drew a fine save from Arnold just past the half hour mark, Crawford firing narrowly over after the break.

Rose hit the bar twice as Town sought a decisive second, Arnold again coming to Khalsa’s rescue with a brilliant save from Crawford.

In the end, it didn’t affect the outcome, with Town’s final four games set to decide their promotion destiny, Khalsa safely locked in mid-table.