Gresley Rovers 1 Lye Town 0 - Report

Grant Joshua’s side were looking to return to winning ways following a 1-1 draw against Coventry Sphinx on Easter Monday.

However, they came up against a Gresley side fighting for their lives at the opposite end of the Northern Premier League Midland table.

Blustery conditions meant that chances were few and far between during a tight first half.

The deadlock was eventually broken on the 67th minute when Jack Ekins-Tyson slotted home what turned out to be the winning penalty.

Other results went in Lye’s favour with the two sides above them also losing and Joshua’s side remaining six points outside the play-offs with a game in hand.