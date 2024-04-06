Coventry Sphinx 1 Walsall Wood 2 - Report

Wood took the lead in the 11th minute as Kevin Monteiro finished inside the box following a flick-on from Shay Willock.

However, Sphinx fought back and levelled the score seven minutes later as Cameron Moore dribbled into the box and fired past keeper Dale Eve.

The first half drama continued when Wood retook the lead in the 23rd minute as Corey Cooper drilled a free-kick into the bottom left corner and Sphinx keeper Keelan Fallows saw red in the 32nd minute as Charlie Manners was fouled in the penalty area.

Manager Shaun Thomas was also sent off and failed to see stand-inn keeper Callum Woodward deny Monteiro from the spot.

Sphinx’s emergency keeper continued to keep Wood at bay in the second half with two saves to deny Mitch Botfield.