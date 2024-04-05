Hednesford boss Moore hopes to move on quickly in fight for survival

The Pitmen were beaten 4-3 by Nantwich Town after conceding in the 96th-minute, and their unbeaten run which lasted four Northern One West league matches came to an end.

When Moore took the reins in late-February, the Pitmen sat five points adrift from safety having played two more games than survival rivals Vauxhall Motors. But, victory at high-flyers Prescot could see Moore’s side out of the relegation zone which the Pitmen boss is focused on.

“You’ve just got to move on,” said Moore. “It happens in football, we were unlucky not to come away with a win. Five or six weeks ago, maybe more, when the club were having a bit of a bad run, if they would have gone 2-0 down, they would have lost 4-0. But, such is the character in the group now, they came back to 2-2.

“We hit the post and could’ve taken the lead. It was a topsy turvy game but unfortunately we came out on the other end.

“We don’t talk about where we are in the league, we talk about what we’ve got to do to get ourselves safe. We’re two points from safety and that’s all that we’re interested in.

“Our league position isn’t going to be any better than third from bottom if we get ourselves out of it.

“We are trying not to focus on that too much, and to just take each game as it comes and try and take as many points as we can and see where that leads us.”

The Pitmen boss added former Wolves striker Matthew Barnes-Homer and former Shrewsbury Town man Junior Brown to his squad last week.

However, unfortunately for Moore, he hasn’t been able to utilise his new signings as much as he would’ve liked.

He said: “It would be great to have signed two lads that are fit, firing on all cylinders and happy with their game. But, unfortunately both Matty and Junior are both lacking in fitness.

“We’re having to use them as and when we can, and add their experience to the group which is great. It’s difficult to pitch them in, which is a shame really because they both offer so much for us.”

Elsewhere, Chasetown welcome City of Liverpool, while in the Northern One Midlands Sporting Khalsa host Harborough Town, Lye Town travel to Gresley Rovers and Walsall Wood go to Coventry Sphinx.

In the National League, Kidderminster Harriers host FC Halifax Town, while in National League North Rushall Olympic visit Blyth Spartans.

Meanwhile, in the Northern Premier, Stafford Rangers welcome Whitby Town and in the Southern Central Premier Stourbridge entertain Mickleover.