Eagles looking to soar to a record-breaking finish

The Eagles visit Ashville tomorrow looking to bounce back from Easter Monday defeat to Abbey Hulton United, and with two games remaining, hope to claim the highest finish in the club’s history.

Liam Kelly’s side currently sit eighth – two places higher than where they finished last season. A sixth-placed finish would see Kelly’s side rewrite history.

“It would mean a lot for me and for the players,” said Kelly. “I know it would to the club too.

“It really shows how far we’ve come. When we took over they were second-from-bottom and nailed on for relegation. We stayed up by the scrape of our teeth and have kept getting better.

“If we can hit that sixth or seventh place this year then it gives you good momentum for next season. We haven’t come in the top seven for 21 years.

“Last year it was about if we could break into the top 10, which we did. And, this year it’s been about can we get back-to-back top-10 finishes for the first time in the club’s history. We can go and get our own record and personal history, and nobody can take that away from you until it’s beaten again.

“Ashville is a difficult place to go. It’s going to be a battle. It would be nice to finish on a high and get some momentum for next year.”

Elsewhere, league champions Brocton visit Abbey Hey while in the Midland One Smethwick Rangers welcome Wednesfield.

Cradley Town visit Shawbury United this weekend, while Wolverhampton Sporting travel to Allscott Heath, Bilston Town welcome Chelmsley Town and OJM Black Country entertain Stapenhill.

In the Midland Premier, Darlaston Town host second-placed Lichfield City, and Bewdley Town go to Congleton Town.

Wolverhampton Casuals travel to Shifnal Town after a 5-1 defeat to Whitchurch Alport, who AFC Wulfrunians visit this weekend.

And Tividale host Highgate United, while Stone Old Alleynians welcome Dudley Town.