Ashmore are spot on in the final of the Mac Webb Cup

Both teams were locked at 1-1 after normal time, but Ashmore completed the league and cup double after prevailing 3-1 in the shoot-out.

AFC Bradmore maintained their three-point cushion at the Wolverhampton & District Sunday Football League Division Two with a 3-1 victory at AFC White Horse.

Alex Trout opened the scoring before Lee Edwards sensational strike from inside his own half propelled the league front runners into a 2-0 lead.

Grant Timmins halved the deficit just before the break, but Bradmore secured maximum points when Edwards bagged his brace in the second half.

Second-place Belgrade stayed in the title hunt as Kane Showell scored both goals in a 2-0 victory at Wednesfield RBL.

Elsewhere, AFC Perton and Dynamo 50 Stile served up thrilling 4-4 draw. Reece Ledwidge netted twice and Tom Morris and Danny Whale were on the score sheet for the hosts Perton.

Bushbury Hill climbed off the foot of the Division Three rankings with a 3-0 triumph over Spartans Athletic.

Lewis Burton found the net twice and Ade Beckford added another as Bushbury Hill leapfrogged Sporting Codsall in the table.

In a weekend of cup action, Emerald Athletic booked their place in the Roger Wood Memorial Cup final after beating holders Rubery Athletico 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out.

Ethan Hanks sent Rubery into a 10-minute lead, before Louis Scott-Read equalised from the spot five minutes from time.

Jamie Bostock saved two penalties as Emerald set-up a date in the final against Trooper FC on Sunday, April 14.

Old Bush Athletic and Codsall Legion Sundats will contest the K Pemberton Final. Old Bush Athletic came from a goal behind to beat Hawkins Sports 4-1, while Codsall Legion Sundats romped to a 3-0 victory over Victoria in the other semi-final tie.

In the BP Roberts Cup Second Round, Ashmore beat Tettenhall Athletic 4-1 courtesy of a double from Connor Potts and goals from Sam Holt and Dan Guy.

Royal Oak Chapel Ash reached the next round with a 4-2 win over Warstone Rovers WN, with Kian Lloyd bagging a brace and Kieran Marsden and Connor Fisher getting on the score sheet for the victors.

Toll House Athletic beat Black Country Phoenix 4-2 and Viking United prevailed 3-1 over Chase Colts. Meanwhile, Banhurst Lane Lions won 3-0 against Balls to Cancer in a rearranged first round tie.

Elsewhere, AFC KT Rangers thrashed Walsall Swifts 5-1 in the Charity Cup Quarter Final, while Warstone Wanderers Wolves defeated Tettenhall 5-2 in the CE Yardley Cup First Round.

In the PayCare Open Age Division, Joe Snipe's back post finish gave Dudley Rangers a 1-0 victory over bottom-place Delph Runners.