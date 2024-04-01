Sporting Khalsa 3 Walsall Wood 0 - Report

Both sides went into the game low on confidence - the hosts had not chalked up a win in four games while Wood had lost their previous two matches 3-0 - but it was Khalsa who made the better start, taking the lead on four minutes when the unmarked Chay Tilt curled an effort into the top right corner.

Ian Rowe’s side continued to have the better of things and their pressure was rewarded with a second on 13 minutes when Peter Taylor caught Wood keeper Dale Eve off his line from 35 yards out.

The visitors struggled to create anything of note in the opening period other than an opportunity for Charlie Manners in the 21st minute who pounced on a mis-kick from a Khalsa defender but his shot was deflected wide for a corner.

Eve was called on again before half-time to produce another save before Wood upped their game at the start of the second period with Shay Willock sending a header just the wrong side of the upright just three minutes after the restart.

Tilt almost added a third goal for Khalsa in the 63rd minute as he smashed a free-kick against the crossbar but this was only a temporary reprieve for the visitors as the Wood defence were caught on the break two minutes later allowing Marvellous Onabirekhanlen to chip the keeper and wrap up the scoring.