Sporting Khalsa 1-0 Lye Town - Report

In a contest of few chances and quality, Reid's third league goal this term moves the Lions one place higher up to seventh in the Northern Premier Midlands Division, leapfrogging downed Lye in the process at the Guardian Warehousing Arena.

Sitting just six points behind fifth-placed Hinckley LRFC in the final play-off spot, albeit having played a game more, Ian Rowe's men will hope to salvage enough from their final nine fixtures to put themselves in contention for an end-of-season shootout for promotion.

Next, Sporting head to second-bottom Gresley Rovers, whilst eighth-placed Lye host table-topping Harborough Town, next Saturday.