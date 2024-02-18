Harry Harris sacked by Hednesford Town

The Pitmen had lost four out of their last five games, drawing the other, which ultimately led to Harris being relieved of his duties as manager.

Harris said: “I want to thank all the players and staff for the last three months and I want to thank you incredible supporters who have been brilliant. I’ve loved every minute of it. All the best for the future.”

Hednesford had only just made a raft of new signings, with former Villa striker Nathan Delfouneso and Michael McGrath handed debuts for the clash against Mossley.

McGrath shot wide for the Pitmen early on, but the first real chance of the game did not arrive until the 33rd minute when Jack Kelly played a free-kick into the area, and it was Sam Griffiths’ header that forced a superb save from Finley Madigan.

The Pitmen went close again in the 42nd minute this time when Ahmed Ali headed a corner over the crossbar.

But Keaton Mulvey scored the winner for Mossley in the second half as his low shot got beyond Hednesford keeper Kieran Boucher. Mulvey then got sent off in the 80th minute for a second yellow card.