Darlo on cloud nine as they eye a play-off place

Darlo took advantage of Stourport Swifts being involved in the FA Vase to leapfrog them in the table thanks in part to a Jack Downing hat-trick.

Aaron Bishop, Mitch Botfield, Thomas Cottam and Kieron Miller were also on target for rampant Town, who were helped on their way by two Bewdley own goals.

Stourport Swifts’ FA Vase journey was ended by Worcester City, with Ben Tilbury scoring a late consolation goal for the home side, who were well beaten.

Back in the Midland Premier, Jamie Beddall scored a stoppage-time equaliser to earn Dudley Town a 3-3 draw at home to AFC Wulfrunians.

Harry Crook had earlier bagged a brace for Dudley, while Wulfs had led 3-1 through a Bradley Maslen-Jones brace – including one from his own half – and a Danny Munday strike.

Bilston Town closed on the Midland One play-off places with a 2-1 triumph at Paget Rangers, thanks to goals from Adam Nazir and Soms Sibanda.

And bottom club Smethwick Rangers overcame Nuneaton Griff 3-2 with a Callum North double and one from Jake Wilkes in just their fifth win of the season.