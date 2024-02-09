Ivy Green puts his men on red alert for Tividale test

Lichfield sit second in the standings and seven points adrift of Congleton Town above, but with two games in hand have the potential to close the gap to a point.

Searching for their sixth win in a row in all competitions tomorrow, Green hopes for a repeat of their 6-0 victory against Northwich Victoria last Saturday, but is mindful of Tividale’s 3-3 draw against league-leaders Congleton.

He said: “They’re a good side. I think it’s deceiving where they are.

“We played them a few weeks ago and beat them. In the first half that day they were the better side and missed a couple of chances.

“We’re very wary of them and we know how tough it’s going to be.

“You look at their result last weekend against the top of the league and I wasn’t shocked. It’s such a tough league, and the gap between bottom and top is minimal.

“We set a target that once you get to Christmas, that’s when you can look at the table and get realistic about where you are and what you’re doing. We’re still in three cups, have a semi-final and two quarter-finals, and second in the table, so we’re treating every game as a cup final.

“We’re not chasing that (the title). Play-offs is our target and what we said at the start of the year.

“Anything above that is a bonus, there’s still half-a-dozen teams chasing to win this league, you never say never but play-offs is still the target and at the moment we’re in a good place to achieve that.”

Meanwhile, Darlaston Town entertain Bewdley Town, Stone Old Alleynians visit Northwich Victoria, Dudley Town host AFC Wulfrunians and Wolverhampton Casuals welcome Studley.

In Midland One, Cradley Town host Allscott Heath, while OJM Black Country go to Ingles and Bilston Town go to Paget Rangers.

Smethwick Rangers entertain Nuneaton Griff, while Wednesfield welcome Droitwich Spa and Wolverhampton Sporting entertain Sutton United.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Stafford Town go to New Mills and Brocton welcome Stockport Town.