Darlaston are looking to pile the pain on to Stone
Stone Old Alleynians will look to avoid slipping to their sixth Midland League Premier Division defeat in a row welcoming Darlaston Town tomorrow, writes Luke Powell.
Alleynians boss Luke Askey previously admitted he is ‘concerned’ by their recent form and drop in league positions as his side sit 14th in the standings with 20 points.
Beaten 1-0 by Shifnal Town on Tuesday, Stone are winless in their last eight league games, and Dean Gill’s Darlaston will look to do the league double over Askey’s side.
Lewis Gill’s 100th-minute penalty conversion gave the Citizens a 1-0 midweek win over Bewdley Town and earned Darlaston their 10th victory of the season so far.
Meanwhile, Dudley Town go to Whitchurch Alport after beating Northwich Victoria 2-0 on Tuesday thanks to Alex Perry and Jordan Davies’ goals, and Tividale visit league-leaders Congleton Town after a 3-2 loss to Stourport Swifts.
AFC Wulfrunians welcome Uttoxeter Town, while Lichfield City entertain Northwich Victoria and Wolverhampton Casuals welcome Bewdley Town.
In Midland One, Wolverhampton Sporting visit Smethwick Rangers after a 1-0 loss to Coton Green, who OJM Black Country entertain this weekend after a 2-1 loss to Cradley Town in the Midweek Floodlit Challenge Cup.
Dan Hadley and Brad Ward’s strikes gave Cradley ahead of hosting Ingles tomorrow, while sixth-placed Wednesfield go to Allscott Heath searching for their fourth win in a row and Bilston Town travel to AFC Bridgnorth.
Elsewhere, in North West Counties League Division One South, 12th-placed Eccleshall entertain Cheadle Heath Nomads looking for their fourth win from six games.