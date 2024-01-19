Dudley Town are on the rise but Lovatt wants more

The Robins welcome Stone Old Alleynians tomorrow after putting five past Bewdley Town last weekend to extend their unbeaten league run to five league games and continue their rise up the table.

After a struggling start, which saw Dudley winless in 11 league games before a 4-0 victory against Wolverhampton Casuals on December, 23, the Robins now sit 14th, which pleases Lovatt.

He said: “I’m pleased. I’m not going to go overboard and say ecstatic because there’s still so much work to do. But, considering the run that we were on, the lads have never given up hope and always stuck together. Nobody has ducked their responsibilities and my backroom staff have worked extremely hard, as we all have.

“It was a burden (being in the relegation zone) and does weigh down on you negatively.

“Even though other teams have got the games in hand it’s better to have the points on the board, and to have that breathing space.

“I’m sure there were times when people were looking at our results and thinking that we’re going to be down automatically.

“But, we’ve certainly used that as motivation and we’re happy to have proved to ourselves what we’re capable of.

“Stone will provide the toughest challenge in terms of a team working hard.

“The fact that they haven’t won in five is no advantage to us. They’ll probably be looking at us seeing that it’s a viable option to restart their season.”

Meanwhile, Lichfield City visit Bewdley Town after a 4-0 win midweek over Atherstone Town in the League Cup. Darlaston Town host Highgate United, while Tividale visit Uttoxeter Town, and Wolverhampton Casuals welcome AFC Wulfrunians.

In the Midland One, Cradley Town go to Heather St John’s, while OJM Black Country entertain Bilston Town, and Smethwick Rangers host Allscott Heath. Wolverhampton Sporting welcome Hinckley AFC.

Elsewhere, in the North West Counties League Division One South, Brocton host Ashville, Eccleshall go to Stockport Town, and Stafford Town visit Abbey Hulton United.