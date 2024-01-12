Lichfield out to continue record run in FA Vase

Ivor Green’s side sit four rounds away from the final held at Wembley Stadium and beat Highgate United 3-1 on the road to secure a spot in the fourth round this weekend. Lichfield have already claimed four victories away from home in the Vase so far this season with their only home tie a win against Romulus in the first round.

The record-breaking run has seen Lichfield surpass their previous best runs to the second round and score 15 goals in the competition so far this season. Green’s side enjoyed JW Hunt Cup success midweek against Wednesfield, beating them 2-1, and are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions.

Winners in the fourth round stage of the FA Vase receive prize money of £1,875, meanwhile losers gain £600.

Elsewhere, in the Midland Premier, AFC Wulfrunians welcome Northwich Victoria after a 2-1 defeat to Sporting Khalsa in the Walsall Senior Cup on Tuesday.

Dudley Town go to basement boys Bewdley Town, who have shipped 30 goals in their last five league games while Tividale host Highgate United and Wolverhampton Casuals visit Congleton Town. Sixth-placed Darlaston Town host Uttoxeter of two places and two points below them, while Stone Old Alleynians entertain Romulus.

In Midland One, Wednesfield go to Chelmsley Town looking to bounce back from their cup defeat to Lichfield City, and second-placed Cradley Town welcome Sutton United. OJM Black Country entertain Shawbury United looking to go three league games unbeaten while bottom side Smethwick Rangers host Heather St John’s looking to end their five-game losing streak in the league. Bilston Town visit Stapenhill looking to extend their unbeaten run to seven league games while Wolverhampton Sporting will hope to play their first game of the new year, welcoming Droitwich Spa following two postponements in a row.

Elsewhere, in the North West Counties League Division One South, Brocton , Stafford Town and Eccleshall enjoy a break from action – but the Badgers put four past Sandbach United last Tuesday winning 4-1, while the Eagles shared the points with Stockport Georgians at 1-1.