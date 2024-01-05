Dunn keeping the Steelmen’s feet on the ground

Sitting fifth in the standings and five league games unbeaten, the Steelmen are hoping to go all the way this year and earn a shot at promotion.

Searching for three league wins in a row visiting Coventry Copsewood tomorrow, boss Dunn is delighted with his side’s league position.

He said: “We’re exactly where we want to be after we just missed out on the play-offs last season.

“We had a really good start last year and we knew it was going to be hard to live up to. The aim has always been to get into the play-offs by the end of the season.

“The lads seem to have a more positive mindset and they’re working on their work off the ball and keeping the door shut which will always help. They just need to continue doing what they’re doing.

“I’ve been confident and the lads have been confident in the last few games, but we don’t get carried away.

“We’re totally aware that we’ve got three tough away games on the bounce and it’s about turning those away performances into points and getting something from the game.

“We’re in a good position with our squad. We’ve got a good youth team to take players from and give them an opportunity, and we’re in a better position than we were last season.”

Despite great form, Dunn highlighted that it could’ve been better - with the Steelmen missing out in draws to Nuneaton Griff and AFC Bridgnorth. In the five games unbeaten there’s been two draws and we quite easily could’ve won them. We could’ve had more points on the board, but we’re really happy with it.

“The performances have been really good all season, we just haven’t had the rub of the green.

“We had one poor performance away from home against Nuneaton and we drew the game, so even though we had an off day there were still positives.”

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Sporting Community welcome Chelmsley Town, OJM Black Country host Droitwich Spa, and Wednesfield entertain Cradley Town.

In the Midland Premier, Darlaston Town travel to Tividale while Dudley Town host Highgate United, and Stone Old Alleynians visit Congleton Town.

Bewdley Town visit Atherstone Town while Lichfield City entertain AFC Wulfrunians and Wolverhampton Casuals welcome Northwich Victoria.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Stafford Town go to Abbey Hey while Eccleshall entertain Sandbach United, and leaders Brocton host Barnton.