Stourport Swifts overtake Wulfrunians thanks to Meddows double

Half of the games in the division had to be postponed due to the wet weather conditions and Wulfrunians' clash with the Swifts was one of four to go ahead.

Three second-half goals was enough to see the Swifts ease to victory thanks to a brace from Jamie Meddows and Goodluck Eke's third in the 86th minute.

The result sees Stourport overtake Wulfrunians in the league table having played three games fewer.

Elsewhere, Tividale's chances of survival took a knock after defeat at Lichfield City.

Daniel Smith and substitute Jordan Mark Clement scored the goals for the hosts as they got a 2-0 victory.

Tividale are third from the bottom with 12 points from their 16 games while Lichfield City are chasing down the top two.

Wolverhampton Casuals got a battling 1-1 draw at second-placed Studley. Joe Drakeley gave the visitors the lead in the 23rd minute only for Stourbridge loanee Fin Holmes to level the scores within moments of the re-start.

In Divison One, there was a brilliant end to 2023 for Bilston Town Community as they thrashed Wolverhampton Sporting Community 6-1.

The result takes them above Allscott Heath on goal difference while it makes the picture for Wolverhampton more bleak heading into 2024 as they sit fourth bottom having taken 14 points from their opening 21 games.

Cradley Town also enjoyed an emphatic end to the year as they hammered Chelmsley Town 4-0 away from home.

Goals from Chris Bladen, Harry Edwards, Umaru Saho, and Darren Whitley were enough to give them a comfortable victory and a positive end to 2023.

Smethwick Rangers on the other hand suffered a 3-0 home loss to Ingles – that leaves them rooted to the bottom of the division.

Wednesfield lost 4-0 away at league leaders Hinkley AFC but they are comfortably in mid-table.

And in the North West Counties League Division One South Stafford Town got a game on as they beat Market Drayton Town 3-0 away from home.

Thomas Duffy, Jake Cartwright and Jayden Hunter all scored in the second half to give them the three points.

But Brocton and Eccleshall's games were postponed.