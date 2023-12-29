Stafford Town face a ‘must win’ clash against Market Drayton

Town sit four points adrift of the final play-off spot in the North West Counties League Division One South following their Boxing Day thriller with the runaway league leaders.

Visiting Market Drayton Town tomorrow, boss Wall is focused on wins, and hopes his side can maintain the standards they’ve set so far.

“I’ve got that business head on at the moment, the emotions have all gone,” said Wall. “It will be nice to win and finish the year on a positive note to show what we’ve done, and the lads have been told this is a must win game.

“If we want to be in the play-offs at the end of the season then we have to win these games and cannot drop points.

“We’re a team that’s suddenly got lofted ambitions of looking at the play-offs which comes as a shock to many as well as myself in terms of how quickly we’ve turned it around. But, we’re just proving it game after game at the moment that we can cut it with the big boys in the league.

“We don’t want to get carried away. This was always going to be building for the future.

“The team I took on last season was uncompetitive, if we won it was a shock to everybody including ourselves. It was a team doomed and we were definitely going to get relegated the way the club was at that point.

“It’s come a bit quicker than I thought. I thought it would take me a couple of years to get into the realms that we have, but I’m buzzing with it.”

Meanwhile, Eccleshall visit New Mills after clawing themselves out of the bottom three, while title-chasers Brocton entertain Droylsden.

In the Midland Premier League, Wolverhampton Casuals go to Studley, while AFC Wulfrunians welcome Stourport Swifts and Dudley Town visit Atherstone Town.

Bewdley Town host Darlaston Town, while Tividale travel to Lichfield City. Stone Old Alleynians visit Whitchurch Alport.

In the Midland One, Bilston Town welcome Wolverhampton Sporting while Wednesfield go to Hinckley AFC.

Cradley Town visit Chelmsley Town, while OJM Black Country host Nuneaton Griff and Smethwick Rangers entertain Ingles.