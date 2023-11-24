Lye Town boss Grant Joshua insists win over Halesowen was no surprise

The Flyers beat Halesowen Town 2-0 in the Birmingham Senior Cup, on Tuesday, thanks to Joe Palmer’s first-minute penalty and Matt Funge’s second-half strike.

Lye sit fifth in the league standings, just six points adrift of top-spot, and boss Joshua wants to see their good performances continue this weekend while praising midfielder Maxwell Ngbeken, who caught the eye of the Yeltz faithful.

He said: “Tuesday wasn’t a surprise to me. That’s the way we’ve played all season. I’m pleased that the lads are getting all the plaudits that they deserve because they were outstanding.

“We have to build on that and try and get a positive result on Saturday.

“It needs to be three points and we need to break that 30-point barrier. The boys that have come in have done really well and staked a claim to start. They should be full of confidence, and in good spirits. We’re going to need the intensity again because they’re a top side.

“Max was very good. He was itching to play and had a point to prove.

“He’s come out with rave reviews from most of the Halesowen spectators and a few people came up to me in the bar and said he’d done really well. They’re his standards for the rest of the season now.”

The Flyers’ boss also revealed that he’s looking to strengthen his side as he’s not thinking about a play-off push just yet.

“We’re looking to bring in one forward who is well known to us and hopefully get that over the line next week,” said Joshua.

Adding: “Until we get to a certain point, we cannot step off the gas. But the boys will have achieved what I wanted them to. Anything after, I don’t see any reason why not. If we’re still there after Christmas, then absolutely we’ll give it a good go.

“We’re in a good position, and we’d have taken it at the start of the season if someone would’ve offered it. But I’m not interested in the table, I’m more interested in the points total.”

Meanwhile, Sporting Khalsa visit Spalding United and Walsall Wood welcome Rugby Town while, in the Northern One West, Hednesford Town host Clitheroe and Chasetown visit Mossley.

Dale Belford remains in charge of Stafford Rangers as interim manager despite speculation surrounding ex-Nantwich Town manager Dave Cooke being interested in the position. Rangers visit Ilkeston Town in the Northern Premier League, winless in their last 11 league matches.

Elsewhere, in the National League, Kidderminster Harriers visit Oxford City while in the National League North, Rushall Olympic go to Darlington, and in the Southern Central Premier, Halesowen Town travel to Coalville Town and Stourbridge visit AFC Sudbury.