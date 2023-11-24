Eccleshall hope for lift-off after Vale win

Kelly’s side beat a young Valiants outfit 1-0 in the Staffordshire Senior Cup first round on Wednesday, thanks to Liam Hallam’s sixth-minute goal.

The Eagles sit 16th in the North West Counties League Division One South and two points adrift of safety from the drop-zone as Kelly says his side have set the standard moving forward.

He said: “We’re in a bit of a rut at the moment, but hopefully that’s a massive turning point in the season.

“I couldn’t be prouder of them.

“It’s probably the first time in recent weeks that they’ve stuck to the game plan for 90 minutes and they got the rewards, hopefully that should kick us on.

“That win means nothing now for me, we’ve won, go and enjoy the night, but come 10am when we have a chat in the group it’s all about Saturday’s business.

“We’re not doing well enough in the league, the cup is a bonus and it would be nice to get a big side at home, but for me the bread and butter is the league.

“We’ve set the benchmark.”

Meanwhile, league-leaders Brocton entertain Cheadle Heath Nomads after a 3-2 loss to Alsager Town in the Macron Cup second round midweek while Stafford Town go to Droylsden.

In the Midland Premier League, Lichfield City welcome Uttoxeter Town after a 6-2 win against Coton Green in the league cup on Wednesday, while Darlaston Town visit Northwich Victoria after they beat an Albion XI 5-4 on penalties in the Birmingham Senior Cup midweek following a 4-4 draw.

Stone Old Alleynians host Tividale who beat Bewdley Town 4-0 in the league cup and Wolverhampton Casuals welcome Shifnal Town after a 1-0 loss to Stoke City in the Staffordshire Senior Cup.

Elsewhere, in the Midland One, Cradley Town entertain Smethwick Rangers after a 2-1 loss to Highgate United in the league cup on Tuesday while Bilston Town host Ingles.