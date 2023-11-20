Kidderminster Harriers and Stourbridge set for date again as FA Trophy draw made

National League strugglers Harriers and their step three visitors Stourbridge will do battle in knockout competition once more with the Glassboys heading to Aggborough on Saturday, December 9.

The draw evokes memories of some recent classics from a Stourbridge perspective but will send shivers down the spines of Harriers fans.

Lower-ranked Stour have three times got the better of their local rivals in FA competition since 2015.

The draw is a repeat of a first round tie from 2015, which took place at the War Memorial Ground, with the Glassboys, then under Gary Hackett, 2-1 victors.

The clubs, separated by the A451, have also twice done battle in the FA Cup in that time.

Harriers were also undone in the Cup just a couple of months before that Trophy defeat, a humiliating 3-0 defeat in front of more than 2,000 in the fourth qualifying round tie.

Stour were also victorious in the FA Cup third qualifying round of 2018/19, 3-2 at Amblecote.

Elsewhere in the last 64 draw, step four Walsall have been drawn at home to Coalville Town, of the level above. Wood, in the competition for the first time, have come through five rounds to this stage.

Under former boss Harry Harris and now Ian Long, Wood started in the first qualifying round and have seen off three higher-ranked clubs to reach round three, including both Guiseley and Hemel Hempstead Town on penalties, the latter away from home on Saturday.