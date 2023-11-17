Slow burn for Darlaston Town as they heat up Midland Premier play-off bid

The Citizens sit sixth in the standings with 21 points from 12 games so far this season, unbeaten in their last four league games with two wins and two draws.

Darlaston were beaten 3-0 by Hednesford Town midweek in the Staffordshire County Cup, but boss Dean Gill is pleased with how things are going, as he looks for his side to get firing on all cylinders continuing their play-off push.

He said: “Do we want to be (in the play-offs)? Yes. Are we good enough to be? Yes. Are we arrogant enough to think that it’s a foregone conclusion? Absolutely not.

“You only have to look at Dudley, they won the league below last year with 100 points and have got five this year. Dudley are a good example of how good this division can be and how difficult it can be.

“We’re pulling in third gear, not fifth. This time last year we were in fifth gear and eventually we blew a gasket in April. We’re burning slower. We are doing better this season than last. However, because last season was our first season, it felt better for everybody. It’s important for everyone to stay sane and in their lane. What we’re doing is fine. We’re averaging 1.9 points per game.

“The table is worthless on Saturday, we know that, they know that, and we’ll be ready.”

Meanwhile, Stone Old Alleynians go to Studley while Tividale entertain Northwich Victoria, and Bewdley Town welcome Wolverhampton Casuals, who beat AFC Wulfrunians 3-1 in the Birmingham Senior Cup on Tuesday.

Wulfs visit Uttoxeter Town, while Lichfield City visit Stourport Swifts after a 5-0 win over Dudley Town in the JW Hunt Cup midweek.

In Midland One, Cradley Town go to Heather St John’s after a 4-1 win over Stapenhill on Tuesday, while Wednesfield visit Nuneaton Griff after a 3-2 win over Coventry Copsewood. Smethwick Rangers visit Allscott Heath, Bilston Town travel to Ingles, OJM Black Country host Paget Rangers and Wolves Sporting welcome Coton Green.

Elsewhere, in North West Counties League Division One South, Eccleshall visit Cammell Laird 1907, while Stafford Town go to Cheadle Heath Nomads in the Macron Cup second round.

Meanwhile, in the FA Vase second round, Brocton go to Ashby Ivanhoe after the game was postponed last weekend.