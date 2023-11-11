Harborough Town 2-0 Sporting Khalsa - Report

The Lions were downed by two goals in the final ten minutes by Town's Kai Tonge and Dodzi Agbenu, after a tense affair against the Leicestershire high-fliers.

But with positives to take from the encounter, going into Tuesday's trip to local rivals Lye Town, Rowe says his side must do whatever it takes to instigate a change in fortunes.

"There was nothing in the game, we had the better of it in the second half and again we weren't helped by officials, I thought their first goal was a couple of yards offside," said Sporting's manager.

"In the week [against Cambridge City], we managed to get a result to put smiles back on faces, but today we've played a team that are flying at the moment - they've only conceded the one goal in eight games."

"Now we've got a local derby against a side who are doing really well, and you'd go into it saying we're the ones who are the underdogs - by hook or by crook we've got to do whatever to get three points."

Tonge had the first opening of the encounter fall his way on 19 minutes, finding himself on the end of a fine Bees move only to head wide of the mark.

Another header and another chance went the hosts way, going even closer still when Connor Kennedy struck the woodwork from a tight angle.

It would take a moment of magic to decide it, so Tonge’s burst through on goal and rounding of Sam Arnold was fitting - with Agbenu making sure of a Town victory at the end of regulation time.