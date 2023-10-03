Cradley edge out Bilston to keep up with the pace

Lichfield vs Whitchurch

Darren Whitley, Thomas Cole and Jordan Crump got the goals for Cradley, who are fourth in the table, just three points off the top.

O J M Black Country trail Cradley in fourth by two points after their 2-1 win at AFC Bridgnorth.

Elsewhere, Wednesfield got a 3-0 victory at Ingles. Jay Holdcroft, Kie Houlihan and Shakiel Mullings with the goals.

Wolverhampton Sporting were on the wrong end of the result against Droitwich Spa, losing 4-2, while Smethwick Rangers remain second bottom after a 5-1 hammering at the hands of Shawbury United.

In North West Counties League First Division South, Brocton stay top after beating Cammell Laird comfortably. Christian Blanchete, Connor Haddaway, Regan Smith, Cameron Osborne and Ben Haddaway were the ones on the score sheet for Brocton as they won 5-1.

At the other end of the table, Eccleshall lost 2-1 to Sandbach United, but there was a positive result for Stafford Town as they beat New Mills 3-1 thanks to Jayden Hunter, Charlie Young and Craig Bannister.

In the Midland Premier, Stourport Swifts lost ground on the league leaders after their defeat to Shifnal Town.

The 2-0 loss, thanks to a goal from Josh Thomas in the first half and Josh Hesson one minute from time, stopped the Swifts from going second in the table.

Lichfield City have had a steady start to the season and they won 3-2 at home against Whitchurch Alport.

The visitors had led 2-0 lead inside the opening 15 minutes thanks to goals from Harvey Lewis and Adam Hailes, but the hosts were level at the break thanks to a brace from Daniel Smith.

However, Joe Haines got the winner in the 88th minute for Lichfield.

Bewdley Town remain rock bottom of the division after a disappointing 6-0 defeat against Stone Old Alleyians – they now sit comfortably in mid-table.

Tividale got an important win to move them away from the bottom of the table as they secured a 4-1 win against Uttoxeter Town. They now have eight points from their nine games.

Darlaston Town fell to a 3-0 defeat away at Highgate United. Aaron Brown got a brace just after half-time before Jake Joseph Collins added a third just before the hour-mark.

Wolverhampton Casuals moved off the bottom of the league with a 6-0 hammering of AFC Wulfrunians. Colin Smith and Stanley Mugisha each bagged a brace, with Kamren Smith and Tom Hurley also on target.

Dudley Town’s difficult start to the season continued with a heavy defeat at Congleton Town.