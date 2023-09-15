Wolverhampton Casuals looking to end winless start to season

Casuals sit bottom of the table with only two points from six games so far and having lost their last four league games, including a 2-1 defeat at home to Stone Old Alleynians on Tuesday.

However, despite their start, manager Pearce is in good spirits as they prepare to face Lichfield – who drew 1-1 with Atherstone Town midweek.

He said: “I believe the table doesn’t lie but isn’t completely reflective of our performances. I think we’ve had a lot of bad luck and should be eight or nine points better off.

“Performances-wise, if we carry on playing like we do we’ll soon start turning a corner.

“I’m not disheartened at all, it’s a bit of a false position with how well we’ve played, but the league doesn’t lie and we’re not scoring enough goals.

“We’ve got a very young team with a lot of potential, and they’re doing everything that we are asking of them.

“Over the last three seasons, they’ve (Lichfield City) been our bogey team. We’ve struggled to pick up results against them.

“If there was one place I didn’t want to go when we need a win it would be Lichfield.

“But, the way we’re playing we go there with no fear at all and we’ll give it our all. Fingers crossed Saturday will be the day it all turns and we can put those first points on the board.”

Elsewhere, Dudley Town visit Highgate United after a 2-2 draw with Darlaston Town midweek. Harry Crook got both of Dudley’s goals, including a last-minute equaliser from the penalty spot.

And after a 3-0 defeat to Studley on Tuesday, AFC Wulfrunians travel to Northwich Victoria.

Bewdley Town go to Whitchurch Alport after a 4-1 defeat to Shifnal Town midweek, while Stourport Swifts visit Romulus and Stone Old Alleynians welcome Studley.

In Midland One, Wednesfield welcome Chelmsley Town after a 4-0 win away from home at AFC Bridgnorth on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Cradley Town beat Smethwick Rangers 3-2 on Monday and entertain Shawbury United while Smethwick go to Paget Rangers and OJM Black Country host Ingles, while Bilston Town visit Sutton United, and Wolverhampton Sporting welcome Nuneaton Griff.