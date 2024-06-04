Hednesford Town's new King is sold on vision for the future

The 27-year-old started his career at Stoke City before going onto play 56 times for Kidderminster.

Alongside his two spells at Chester, Taylor also previously played for Chesterfield, Notts County and Wealdstone.

Goalkeeper Cameron Belford has committed to Stafford Rangers for next season.

Belford had offers from closer to his Warwickshire home but opted to stay with the Northern Premier League Division One West outfit.

He told the club website: " A massive factor in my decision to stay was the club itself and the people.

"I personally feel I've had two good seasons at the club and I've thoroughly enjoyed my time here.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't have offers elsewhere but the way the club has been with me since I walked through the door, I wanted to show some loyalty and stick by them in return, even with the drop in level."

Chasetown have completed the double capture of goalkeeper Curtis Pond and full-back Lewi Burnside from Hereford and Lichfield City respectively.

Pond returns to the Scholars just one year after leaving for Hereford, while former Villa youth player Burnside arrives after spending the past two-and-a-half seasons with Lichfield.

Jordan Evans, Luke McGinnell and Luke Yates have agreed to stay at Chasetown next season.