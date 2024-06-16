Top 20 secondary schools in Walsall ranked by latest academic attainment exam results

With the end of the academic year in sight, we have put together a list of the best secondary schools in the borough based on figures from the Government website.

The schools have been ranked according to their Attainment 8 scores, which sees the Government consider how well pupils have performed in up to eight qualifications.

These include English, maths, three English Baccalaureate qualifications, such as sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages and three other additional approved qualifications.

On average, schools within Walsall's local authority have an Attainment 8 score of 44.2, coming in below the England average of 46.3.

The authority's average is below Wolverhampton's which has a score of 45.7, with the top performing school in the city being Wolverhampton Girls' High School.

Here are the top 20 schools in Walsall based on their Attainment 8 scores:

1. Queen Mary's Grammar School

Queen Mary's Grammar School. Photo: Google

The Sutton Road school, which is part of The Mercian Trust, is selective and teaches boys aged 11 to 18.

It scored an Attainment 8 of 74.3, coming in well above both the local authority and England average.

2. Queen Mary's High School

Queen Mary's High School. Photo: Google

Teaching girls aged between 11 and 18, the Upper Forster Street selective school is also part of The Mercian Trust.

Based on its 2023 exam results, it took home an Attainment 8 score of 74.2.

3. Hydesville Tower School

Hydesville Tower School. Photo: Google

The Broadway North independent school teaches children up to the age of 16.

It received an Attainment 8 score of 65.6.

4. Barr Beacon School

Barr Beacon School

The school, which is part of the Matrix Academy Trust, is located in Old Hall Lane, Aldridge.

It teaches pupils aged between 11 and 18 and has an Attainment 8 score of 52.4.

5. Wood Green Academy