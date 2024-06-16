Watch: First look at completed replacement 'Hanson's Bridge' after new version lowered in
These are the first pictures of the work which has now been completed to replace a historic Black Country bridge.
Plus
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
A new version of the 'Hanson's Ale' bridge has been put into place after the installation of a flyover on Birmingham New Road near Dudley. It has been newly painted but still in the iconic livery and retaining the message 'A Strong Link with the Past."
Work to remove the old bridge started in November last year – it has been replaced with a new one part of the first phase of the Midland Metro extension into Brierley Hill and marks a milestone for the project.