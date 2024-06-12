Sporting Khalsa sign up Arbua ace after Sidibe departs

The 27-year-old is away with his national team hoping to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The striker replaces Khalsa’s top scorer last season, Toumani Sidibe, who has moved to Stourbridge.

Speaking to his new club, Sidibe said: “I have had many conversations with Liam [McDonald] over the last few weeks about his plans for the season and I definitely wanted to be part of it.”

The ‘pacy and direct’ forward moves up to the Glassboys in step three after scoring 17 goals.

Veteran Stourbridge goalkeeper Lewis Solly has joined neighbours Halesowen Town as goalkeeping coach after more than 400 appearances for his old side.

Solly said joining the Yeltz was an easy decision to make: “Halesowen are on the rise. I’m confident we will be challenging at the top end of the league come the end of the season.’’

Walsall Wood have signed Andy Wycherley from Newtown AFC. The 26-year-old is the second keeper to join the Wood this summer after keeping 10 clean sheets last season.

He played for Rushall Olympic and Halesowen Town before the move to Cymru Premier, where Newtown missed out on UEFA Conference League qualification losing in the play-offs.