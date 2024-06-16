Sad day for the West Midlands as we mourn two of football's good guys

Albion hero Campbell, who was 54, was a giant character in English football in the 1990s and made a seismic impact at all of his clubs, none more so than 18 months at The Hawthorns, at the tail-end of his career, where he was the catalyst for the greatest of Great Escapes.

Campbell stayed in the game after hanging up his boots in 2007. He worked in punditry covering Premier League football home and abroad and was the biggest supporter of his son, Tyrese, also a striker, who left Stoke this summer.

It emerged early in June that ‘Super Kev’, as he was named by the Everton faithful, had fallen seriously ill. Then, late on Saturday morning, the news was confirmed that Campbell, formerly of Arsenal, Leyton Orient, Leicester, Nottingham Forest, Trabzonspor, Everton, Albion and Cardiff had lost his battle with ill-health.

Tributes flooded in remembering the striker, team-mate and man so full of positivity and light.