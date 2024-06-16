The West Midlands barber shop behind Jude Bellingham's sharp look

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 20-year-old has become a fan favourite at the Bernabeu since moving to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer, ending his debut season with the Spanish giants as a La Liga and Champions League winner, and as the club's top scorer.

He's now expected to be one of England's main men as they begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia tonight.

Amongst his legions of fans will the staff at New Era Barbers.

The Kings Norton barbers appears to be the place for the Stourbridge-born superstar to go to when he wants his hair cut, even though he spends most of his time in Spain.

Regular posts show he's still a regular customer, even visiting as recently as last week.

A post from two days ago tagged Bellingham and said: "The Goat was in store for his fresh taper fade ready to head off to Germany this week!

"All the best in the Euros brother."

This came just weeks after he visited prior to the Champions League final, in which the barbers posted: "Trim fit for a Champions League Final. All the best today brother."

Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham's former club, 2-0 at Wembley to win the trophy for the 15th time.

Bellingham clearly doesn't forget those who keep him looking sharp, with those from New Era Barbers attending the Champions League quarter-final at the Bernabeu earlier in the season.

Jude Bellingham isn't the only footballer to use New Era's services.

His younger brother Jobe, currently at Sunderland, has also been pictured at the salon, along with the likes of Aston Villa duo Ollie Watkins and John McGinn as well as former Birmingham City and Watford forward Troy Deeney, while they've also tended to the hair of Bellingham's Real Madrid teammate, David Alaba.