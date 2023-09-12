Halesowen edge out Stourbridge in seven goal thriller

But the Glassboys were level just three minutes later when Reece King headed the ball home.
It was at that point a fence collapsed under the weight of celebrating Stourbridge supporters.
There appeared to be no significant injuries, but it caused a long stoppage in play – and in the 10th of those additional minutes at the end of the half Hayward scrambled Halesowen back in front.
Stourbridge pulled themselves level again when Luke Benbow scored a penalty just shy of the hour mark, but parity did not last long as Jack Holmes crossed for Miracle Okafor to smash the visitors back in front.
And the 803 travelling Yeltz fans – as part of a sold-out crowd of 2,195 – were sent further into delirium in the 66th minute when Holmes weaved his way past a couple of challenges and fired home.
The Glassboys would not lie down though and Benbow got one back with a trademark free-kick from right on the edge of the penalty area.
However, it would be Halesowen who held on to remain unbeaten in the Southern Central Premier.