Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

AFC Wulfrunians building for the future with new academy

By Russell YoullNon leaguePublished: Comments

A long-standing Wolverhampton football club is looking to nurture the next generation of players with the launch of a youth academy.

AFC Wulfrunians academy Back, Matt Clayton and Jake Webb, with front, left to right, Lana Barnfield, Ronnie Siverns, Frankie Clayton, Millie Barnfield
AFC Wulfrunians academy Back, Matt Clayton and Jake Webb, with front, left to right, Lana Barnfield, Ronnie Siverns, Frankie Clayton, Millie Barnfield

AFC Wulfrunians is inviting young players from under-sevens to under-13s, boys and girls, to attend academy trials day from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, April 29.

The sessions will be run by coach Jake Webb along with other Uefa B-qualified coaches ensuring every child can reach their full potential.

Club director Matt Clayton said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for young players to become part of this historic family club, get fit, learn some skills and have lots of fun. We want applicants to register beforehand so we know who to expect on the day, but we would stress that this is about fun and enjoyment, not a pressurised test of skills.” Webb added: “At AFC Wulfrunians, we aim to create an elite pathway which enables us to replicate that of an academy structure from foundation phase all the way up to the first team.

“We want to create an environment which enhances a child’s development in all aspects – technically, tactically, physically and socially – to create a well-rounded player and person on and off the pitch.

“The structure of the club enables us to create a family feeling where friendships can be built and also create long lasting opportunities.”

AFC Wulfrunians’ stadium is just off Castlecroft Road in Castlecroft, Wolverhampton.

Anyone interested in signing up for the youth academy can register by emailing AFCwulfruniansyouth@gmail.com

Non league
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News