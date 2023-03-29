AFC Wulfrunians building for the future with new academy

AFC Wulfrunians academy Back, Matt Clayton and Jake Webb, with front, left to right, Lana Barnfield, Ronnie Siverns, Frankie Clayton, Millie Barnfield

AFC Wulfrunians is inviting young players from under-sevens to under-13s, boys and girls, to attend academy trials day from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, April 29.

The sessions will be run by coach Jake Webb along with other Uefa B-qualified coaches ensuring every child can reach their full potential.

Club director Matt Clayton said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for young players to become part of this historic family club, get fit, learn some skills and have lots of fun. We want applicants to register beforehand so we know who to expect on the day, but we would stress that this is about fun and enjoyment, not a pressurised test of skills.” Webb added: “At AFC Wulfrunians, we aim to create an elite pathway which enables us to replicate that of an academy structure from foundation phase all the way up to the first team.

“We want to create an environment which enhances a child’s development in all aspects – technically, tactically, physically and socially – to create a well-rounded player and person on and off the pitch.

“The structure of the club enables us to create a family feeling where friendships can be built and also create long lasting opportunities.”

AFC Wulfrunians’ stadium is just off Castlecroft Road in Castlecroft, Wolverhampton.