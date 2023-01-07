Sporting Khalsa 2 Boldmere St Michaels 2 - Report

Football Stock

Sutton Coldfield based Bolmere broke the deadlock 31 minutes into the tie when Robert Thompson-Brown guided the ball home for the opening goal.

However, after a half-time team talk Khalsa replied after the break with Matt Fulloway pulling his side level just two minutes after the re-start.

St Michaels are well inside the play-off mix themselves and Curvin Sanderson-Ellis put the visitors back into the driving seat with his side’s second goal.

Khalsa would have the final say in the derby match with Williams sending home a late equaliser to earn a share of the spoils.