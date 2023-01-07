Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sporting Khalsa 2 Boldmere St Michaels 2 - Report

By Nathan JudahNon leaguePublished:

A late goal by Sean Williams rescued a share of the points for Sporting Khalsa as they came from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw with local rivals Boldmere St Michaels

Football Stock
Football Stock

Sutton Coldfield based Bolmere broke the deadlock 31 minutes into the tie when Robert Thompson-Brown guided the ball home for the opening goal.

However, after a half-time team talk Khalsa replied after the break with Matt Fulloway pulling his side level just two minutes after the re-start.

St Michaels are well inside the play-off mix themselves and Curvin Sanderson-Ellis put the visitors back into the driving seat with his side’s second goal.

Khalsa would have the final say in the derby match with Williams sending home a late equaliser to earn a share of the spoils.

The result leaves Khalsa in fourth place maintaining a three-point gap between themselves and fifth placed Boldmere.

Non league
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News